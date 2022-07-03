MARRAR placed one hand on Farrer League minor premiership with a resounding 24-point win over The Rock-Yerong Creek on Sunday.
The Bombers proved too good for the Magpies, despite their inaccuracy in front of goal, to run out 11.21 (87) to 10.3 (63) victors in front of a big crowd at Victoria Park.
While Marrar were the better team throughout, the Magpies made a game of it and drew within two points early in the final term when Todd Hannam kicked his third consecutive goal.
But with Zach Walgers moved deep into attack, the Bombers responded with four of the next five goals to run out 24-point winners.
Marrar coach Shane Lenon was pleased to see his team find another gear when challenged early in the final term.
"It's probably one of the best things to come out of that win, I've said it before, they give themselves a chance to do that by the way they prepare and the way they train and the way they go about it," Lenon said.
"They give themselves every chance to be able to do that, which is a positive.
"We probably shouldn't have been in that position. We obviously wasted some opportunities...but it was a pretty good all-round performance. We were pretty consistent over the space of the four quarters, which allowed us to keep them in check."
It caps off a big three-week period for Marrar, who have downed their three nearest rivals on the ladder, East Wagga-Kooringal, North Wagga and now TRYC, to sit clear in top spot.
It was the Bombers' eighth straight win after a shaky start to the year and Lenon was pleased to see how far his team had come.
"It's pleasing. I was interested to see how much we'd improved from earlier in the season," he said.
"I knew we'd improved, we got shown up obviously against these blokes earlier in the piece out at Marrar, our pressure let us down that day but our pressure was outstanding today, we had a lot of passengers that day, we shared the work load today, the things we work on, so that let us down earlier in the year helped us win today and that's very pleasing."
Marrar captain Jackson Moye led the charge for the Bombers for a second straight week, with he and Chris O'Donnell doing a lot of the grunt work for their outside runners.
Jordan Hedington continues to shine, three games into his team at Marrar, while Jack Reynolds and Zach Walgers were influential in the end result.
James Roberts and Todd Hannam played well for the Magpies, making the most of limited opportunities, to share in seven goals, while Joey Hancock battled through duress to be one of the home team's better players.
Mitch Stephenson and Dale Cummins were late withdrawals for the Magpies, while class recruits Dean Biermann and Liam Lupton are also set to come back in coming weeks.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 3.4 4.9 7.15 11.21 (87)
TRYC Magpies 3.1 3.2 8.2 10.3 (63)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: J.Reynolds 3, Z.Walgers 2, W.Keogh 2, J.Hoey 1, T.Lawler 1, L.James 1, C.ODonnell 1; TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts 4, T.Hannam 3, S.Williams 1, J.Prestage 1, J.Hancock 1 BEST: Marrar Bombers: J.Moye, J.Reynolds, J.Hedington, S.Emery, C.ODonnell, W.Keogh; TRYC Magpies: N.Budd, J.Roberts, T.Hannam, S.Wolter, W.Adams, H.White
