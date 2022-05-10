Almost every single Tuesday afternoon for the past seven years, Gloria Mason has given up at least four hours of her day to help unwanted clothes and trinkets find new homes.
Her efforts, alongside those of her fellow volunteers, have helped to raise more than $2 million to purchase vital, lifesaving equipment for Wagga's sick and injured.
The work has always been its own reward for Mrs Mason, but this year her team has been recognised as one of the state's best.
Wagga Base Hospital Auxiliary Op Shop has been awarded the Sir Norman Nock Rose Bowl for raising the most money per volunteer out of any auxiliaries in regional NSW last year.
The team of about 30 volunteers raised just over $100,000 across the 12 months, but Mrs Mason admitted she was completely shocked to receive the award while attending the United Hospitals Auxiliary regional conference in Booroowa earlier this year.
"I had such a shock when they said we'd won it that I said to my friend 'my goodness don't let me trip' when I went up to receive it," she said.
"It means so much to us because we were totally unaware and it was the award of the day - it was a great feeling.
Mrs Mason said the Wagga branch was lucky to boast a team of "lovely women" who are more than happy to give up their days to keep the store running smoothly.
While she'd originally joined the charity to give herself something to do in retirement, Mrs Mason quickly fell in love with the feeling of helping the community and this appreciation was taken to new heights last year.
"My husband had eight weeks in the new geriatric wing up at the hospital and the staff and doctors were absolutely fantastic," she said. "That made me even more keen to stay on and proud about what we do."
The op shop recently moved into a brand new location on Baylis Street after fears it would be forced to close down earlier this year.
Branch president Rodney Parsons said the move has been "tremendous" so far and will only allow for the store to raise even more money.
"The new shop is firing and we can only continue to improve and be able to buy more and more priority gear for the hospital," he said.
Mr Parsons said the award the op shop received is recognition of the efforts of both the volunteers and the generous community.
"The people who organise the op shop are very good marketers and we received wonderful cooperation from the citizens of the Riverina, particularly those in Wagga who bring us all the gear for us to sell," he said.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
