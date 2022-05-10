An abandoned building and a weed-riddled block just off one of Wagga's busiest roads will be replaced by a multimillion-dollar shopping complex.
Wagga developers Fetesi Pty Ltd have received approval for their $2.4 million development application to transform the Lake Albert Road site.
The plans include the construction of a commercial hub, which will contain room for up to 25 potential new stores, restaurants or offices.
Accompanying the complex will be a 116 space car park and six self-storage units.
Speaking to The Daily Advertiser earlier this year, Fitzpatricks Real Estate consultant Greg Howick said the complex will likely contain a mix of office and retail.
"The [units] along Lake Albert Road are obviously for prime retail use. The units to the rear of the development are more of your industrial retail-type use," he said.
Located just 100 metres south of the Sturt Highway, the site was formerly a bulk fuel storage depot which was demolished in 2003.
Mobility Scooters Wagga owner Shane Cattanach said he was excited to hear something would finally be filling the run-down field next door to his business.
"First of all I'm glad because it's going to get rid of the snakes coming from the paddock," he said.
"But I think it will bring people to the area and being that we're right near it it's not going to be a bad thing."
Mr Cattanach said he'd like to see some popular takeaway food stores set up shop in the complex.
Kooringal Dry Cleaners owner Alphonsus Byrnes said the new centre would undoubtedly draw more people to the stretch of Lake Albert Road and that it was "all positive" for his business.
The existing brick building on the site will be used as a site office during the construction of the complex before being demolished.
Earlier this year, Mr Howick said construction could be complete by mid-2023 if things go as planned.
The field is just across the road from the $3.9 million veterinary hospital currently being constructed by the owners of Lake Road Veterinary Clinic.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
