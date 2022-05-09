Conditions have slowed on the Hume Highway north of Coolac after a truck crash on Tuesday morning.
Police, paramedics, SES and Fire and Rescue from Gundagai and Cootamundra responded to the scene shortly after 7am, where a man believed to be aged in his 20s was discovered trapped in the B-double, a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed.
After a difficult extraction, the driver was freed from his truck and is now being transported to Canberra Hospital via helicopter with lower leg injuries.
The man is reportedly considered to be in a serious condition.
Drivers are warned to take extra care and slow down on the Hume Highway, about five kilometres north of Muttama Road.
The inside lanes are closed in both directions, with travellers advised to reduce their speed and exercise caution as they pass the crash site.
The truck, which is believed to be the only vehicle involved in the incident, turned on its side, partially blocking the southbound lane after coming to rest across the median strip, police said.
Accord to a Fire and Rescue spokesperson, the truck was carrying sugar and is not leaking fuel on the scene.
Tim is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, originally from Sydney. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
