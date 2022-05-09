Children across the Riverina will be knuckling down for the annual NAPLAN tests this morning, with this year's assessments set to contain a technological twist.
For the first time ever, all schools across Australia will be conducting the national standardised tests online through school computers.
The move to computers means the tests will be tailored to individual students, with their questions automatically adapting to match their achievement level.
All students start on the same level, but the questions will become easier or more difficult depending on how many correct and incorrect answers they make.
Red Hill Public School principal Tina Roworth has welcomed the change, which she believes will make the exams less daunting for her students.
"I think this way of doing it will help them stay in the test [for the whole time] ... rather than some kids maybe thinking 'that's too hard I'm just not going to do it'," she said.
Mrs Roworth said her school has been slowly building up their stockpile of laptops to prepare for the new-look exams, as well as training the children in how to use them.
"Initially there was some concern about what it would look like for our kids to do it digitally but they're actually really excited for it because it's fairly intuitive," she said.
Summah Moore, 10, will be taking the NAPLAN tests for the very first time.
"I feel okay about it but it's just the nerves that are getting to me," she said. "I have seen other people do it in pictures and it looks very hard."
Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) chief executive David de Carvalho said the online tests will be more engaging and provide more accurate results.
"The tailored testing means students are given questions that are better suited to their abilities, so they can show what they know and can do," he said.
"NAPLAN online also has a variety of accessibility adjustments, so that students with diverse capabilities, learning needs and functional abilities are able to participate."
The only tests which will not be conducted through computers will be the year 3 writing task.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
