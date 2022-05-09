The Daily Advertiser

Wagga business owners weigh into the debate around the pros and cons of online shopping

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 9 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPORTING CHANCE: Intersport Wagga owner Marcus Chobdzynski said online shopping is good, but it does have its hang-ups. Picture: Andrew Mangelsdorf

Wagga was recently ranked in the second-highest volume of online shopping in regional NSW and while many businesses are moving to the internet, there are mixed feelings about the trend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.