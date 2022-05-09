More than 500 pre-polling stations have opened their doors to early voters as the Australian Electoral Commission gives Australians two weeks to cast their votes prior to May 21.
The only pre-polling place open prior to this Saturday is on Trail Street in Central Wagga, between the Forum 6 Cinemas and Wagga Bowl.
There, keen and already decided voters trickled in yesterday morning, taking the first available opportunity to have their say on the Riverina's next representative.
21-year-old Kooringal resident Hamish McDonald took it upon himself to get his democratic duties out of the way early.
"I wanted to make sure I got my vote in quickly before it got hectic on the actual day," he said.
With his mind already made up, Mr McDonald said he looked to both local candidates and party leaders to decide his vote.
"About 50/50," he said.
Keith Sterling attended the Trail Street polling station early on its first day open for similar reasons.
"I wanted to get it out of the way and I'm not going to change my mind between now and the election," he said.
"I've been voting the same way for years, really."
After casting his vote, Mr Sterling described the current election campaign and the contentious politics currently surrounding it as "unbelievable".
"I've never seen an election process like this before," he said.
"So, that's hardened my belief that the way I've voted for years is still the way I'm going to vote."
Bev and Phil Colvin, ex-Wagga locals and current Brisbane residents visiting the area, also took the first available opportunity to vote yesterday.
The married couple were certain no campaign trail events or policies would have changed their minds between now and polling day.
"No, nothing," Mr Colvin said.
"Because it's all rubbish, what they're talking."
An equally disillusioned Mrs Colvin agreed.
"No one's a leader," she said.
A Lake Albert woman who preferred not to be named said she voted yesterday because she and her husband would be away travelling over the remainder of pre-polling and on election day.
Tim is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, originally from Sydney. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
