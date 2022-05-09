The Daily Advertiser

Early voting an attractive option to many as election pre-polling officially opens in Wagga

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated May 9 2022 - 9:37am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal election campaign playlist

More than 500 pre-polling stations have opened their doors to early voters as the Australian Electoral Commission gives Australians two weeks to cast their votes prior to May 21.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, originally from Sydney. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.