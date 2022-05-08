The Daily Advertiser

First snow fall in 2022, 5cm, brings hope to Falls Creek community

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated May 9 2022 - 4:39am, first published May 8 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUN: James Eggleston and Will Atkinson enjoy the first snow fall of the year at Falls Creek. Picture: BRIDGET HALSALL

There's an air of optimism at Falls Creek, after the first snow fall of the year hinted at a bumper winter season to come.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.