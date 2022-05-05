news, local-news, election, federal election, pre-polling, early voting

Federal election pre-polling officially opens on Monday, May 9, giving Riverina residents two weeks to vote early. But why should you consider voting early and are you eligible? To help make sure you don't miss out, we've also rounded up all the pre-polling stations in the area and what dates/times they'll be open. The 2022 federal election polling day is May 21, when the majority of Australians will visit official polling stations like local schools, churches or town halls to cast their votes. According to Charles Sturt University Political Science Professor Dominic O'Sullivan, the biggest benefit of the two week early voting window is convenience. "It just makes it easier for people to vote if for whatever reason they can't vote on election day," he said. "In terms of the impact it has, obviously, some people will have cast their vote while the campaign is still underway. "They therefore won't be exposing themselves to the campaign's full influence." According to Mr O'Sullivan, the recent increase in pre-polling has had a significant impact on how parties and candidates conduct their campaigns. "Because they know that the further one gets into the pre-poll voting period, the fewer the number of potential voters they're talking to," he said. It's a pattern we can expect to see continue, especially in the first COVID-impacted federal election. "The rate of people voting early has gone up consistently over the last several years at both state and federal elections," Mr O'Sullivan said. "One would expect that general trend to continue because people are more and more familiar with the opportunity and the possibility to vote early. "But COVID is certainly another factor that may make some people reluctant to go to a busy polling place on election day." There are several reasons stated as acceptable by the Australian Electoral Commission which allow you to vote early this federal election. These include: if you live outside your enrolled electorate; live more than 8km from a polling place; are travelling; if you're unable to leave work on the day; if you're seriously ill, infirm, due to give birth or caring for someone who is; are a patient in hospital; are unable to attend on religious grounds; are in prison serving a sentence of less than three years; or if you are a silent elector. Finally, a big reason you can claim is if you have a reasonable fear for your safety, which in 2022 can include a fear of contracting COVID-19 in a crowded election day polling place. IN OTHER NEWS: 2/77 Trail St, Wagga, 2650. Glenfield Park Scout Hall, Glenfield Park, 2650. Boughton Centre, Kapooka Milpo, 2661. RAAF Base Wagga, Forest Hill, 2651. Athenium Theatre, Junee, 2663. Temora Town Hall, Temora, 2666. Cootamundra Town Hall, Cootamundra, 2590.

