The 2022 Wagga Gold Cup had it all - clear skies, thrilling finishes, stunning fashion, and even a dead heat. The rare event meant Norm Gardner and Paul Murray were forced to share the prize after steering two very differently-priced horses home early in the card. Ultimately the grandest claim to glory ended up in the hands of Chris Waller, who bagged his fourth Wagga Gold Cup when Aleas took one of the greatest finishes to the feature race. But there was just as much action off the track, as around 10,000 people packed into the Murrumbidgee Turf Club for the city's biggest day of the year. The temperature barely made it past 13 degrees but the fashion was hot and the punters were keen to put in a huge day at the races.

