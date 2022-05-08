news, local-news,

Police are appealing for information to help locate an inmate who escaped from a minimum-security correctional centre in the Riverina. Marc Allen, aged 33, was reported missing from the correctional centre in Tumbarumba on Saturday afternoon. He was last seen at the facility about 2.45pm, according to police. Officers from Riverina Police District were notified and have been conducting inquiries to locate him. IN OTHER NEWS: Allen is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170 to 180cm tall, with a thin build, and has tattoos of hands on his neck. He was last seen wearing green track pants and t-shirt, a green jacket and black joggers. Anyone who sees Allen is urged not to approach him but to contact triple zero immediately.

