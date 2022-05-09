The Daily Advertiser
Updated

Marc Allen arrested by police in Wagga home three days after alleged escape from Tumbarumba prison

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated May 9 2022 - 9:35am, first published 5:30am
JAILBREAK: Marc Allen, 33, was arrested in a Wagga home more than three days after allegedly escaping the Mannus Correctional Centre just outside Tumbarumba.

The inmate who allegedly escaped a Riverina jail last week has been arrested and charged after being found by police in a Wagga home, more than 100 kilometres away from the prison.

