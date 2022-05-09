The inmate who allegedly escaped a Riverina jail last week has been arrested and charged after being found by police in a Wagga home, more than 100 kilometres away from the prison.
Marc Allen, 33, was reported missing from the minimum-security Mannus Correctional Centre, just south of Tumbarumba, on Friday afternoon.
Advertisement
After three days of police searches, Allen was found at a home in Bourkelands shortly after midday on Monday.
Riverina Police District Inspector Josh Broadfoot said the man was placed under arrest and taken to Wagga Police Station.
Inspector Broadfoot said the arrest was made on the back of "great information" provided to police by members of the public as well as "great detective work".
IN OTHER NEWS:
On Monday afternoon, Allen charged with one count of escaping lawful custody and refused bail to appear in Wagga Local Court on Tuesday.
Inspector Broadfoot said investigations into the exact circumstances of his alleged escape from the jail were continuing.
"I'm not aware of any additional offences since he has been at liberty but we will certainly be looking into it," he said.
Police will also be working to determine the exact details of Allen's movement and actions since his alleged escape.
"We'd like to know exactly where he's been and what he's been up to in the couple of days that he's been out of custody," Inspector Broadfoot said.
Wagga is about 110 kilometres away from the jail and police are investigating whether Allen had any help travelling to the city.
Inspector Broadfoot said Allen had been in the prison for "a number of months" and had multiple months left on his sentence at the time of his alleged escape.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.