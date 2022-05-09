Hot on the heels of Wagga's first major cold snap of the year, we are set to descend back into the wet with a large amount of rain forecast to fall later this week.
Set to arrive here on Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the weather system will dump as much as 70mm of rain in town.
Advertisement
The system is expected to peak with up to 50mm falling on Thursday before it subsides on Sunday.
"It looks like we're in for a run of reasonably wet days," Senior Forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology Jake Phillips said.
"People might see something start to develop on Wednesday evening, but by the time we get into Thursday there will be a fair bit of rain coming down," Mr Phillips said.
He said the system is being pushed down from the north and is really unusual system for this time of year, bringing with it some muggy weather and warm nights.
"It is going to feel quite sticky.
"The humidity will be something like what you see at the end of summer and overnight temperatures will also be fairly mild."
Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 22 degrees, with minimums as high as 14 degrees.
There is also a chance for thunderstorms and flood warnings with locals warned to avoid flood waters.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wagga SES Zone Duty Commander Shane Hargrave is encouraging local residents to be prepared.
"I would really encourage the community to use the next few days to clean out their gutters and drains," Mr Hargrave said.
"This will help prevent people's properties from sustaining damage," he said.
"If you're property is affected by any flash flooding, just call and request some sand bags, or even better, pop down to your local SES station and collect some before the water impacts your property.
"We're not expecting much wind during the weather event this week, but we still need to be mindful of any falling branches or trees due to the ground being a lot wetter than usual."
Mr Hargrave said if anyone requires assistance, to please call 132 500.
"But, if it's a life-threatening emergency, call 000," he said.
Advertisement
It comes as the Bureau forecasts a wetter than average winter this year.
"We're planned and prepared to deal with weather events that will lead up to and during winter," Mr Hargrave said.
It comes barely a week after Wagga State Emergency Services (SES) concluded their latest round of flood training at Lake Albert.
Mr Hargrave said the training was a good opportunity for local SES volunteers keep their skills up to date.
"Part of that is ensuring our equipment is always ready to go to support the community," he said.
Advertisement
With a few new volunteers also taking part, it was also an opportunity to learn some scenarios they might encounter in a real-life flood emergency.
Wagga SES currently has about 70 volunteers, with about 30 who train on a regular basis, however they are always on the lookout for more.
"Wagga's a growing community and we're continually looking to keep that volunteer base quite strong," Mr Hargrave said.
"It also gives us the ability to rotate volunteers, so we don't always have the same people going out," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.