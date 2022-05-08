Thanks, Mum: Families celebrate Mother's Day at Wagga's botanic gardens

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Cool weather didn't stop Wagga families from getting outside to mark Mother's Day on Sunday. Many rugged up as they spent time together at the city's botanic gardens, where The Daily Advertiser photographer Madeline Begley captured the celebrations. Sunday was a day to say thanks to mums everywhere for everything they do, particularly given the COVID-19 pandemic has presented extra challenges - like homeschooling and working from home - during the past couple of years. Flowers, chocolates and other presents were no doubt exchanged across the city, while many at the gardens were seen sharing a picnic platter. MOTHER'S DAY 2022 IN OTHER NEWS

