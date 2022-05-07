news, local-news,

The Bespoke Fashion group held a free beginners sewing class at the A.R.C.C hall on Saturday and with it, they hoped to spark a newfound love for a lost art. The group is made up of local experienced sewers who, fed up with current off-the-rack fashion, gather to create their own unique garments. And they're also dedicated to passing on their knowledge of sewing mastery to anyone who's keen. All to ensure that the craft is carried on. In other news: Saturday's class was part of their Connecting the Threads project, funded by a grant from Wagga City council. Bespoke Fashion president Pat Murray said the class offers novice sewers the chance to design and sew a simple garment from scratch. And through the process they will learn everything from what goes in a sewing kit, to how to use a sewing machine, to putting your fabric together. They offered a number of the free classes to the Multicultural Society as well as some to the wider community, and the do-it-yourself ethos the group espouse aims to put some love back into clothing in the era of fast fashion. "There is the interest," she said of sewing. "But it's something that can be very time consuming. And I think that's where it's probably a dying art, people don't have the time to spend to make a garment." "You have to be really enthusiastic and keen." She also believes there has been a generation gap when it comes to sewing, it's no longer passed down from mother to daughter as in days gone by. Bridget Burns, 30, came along to learn the basics in the hopes that one day she might catch up with her mother who is an ace seamstress. "She's a really good sewer and she makes lots of fantastic things for me, so I'm very fortunate. And because of that I'd like to learn myself, to be able to do it for myself, and I suppose down the track if I have children myself one day," she said. "Sustainability and the ethical production as well. And the quality, [Making it yourself] you know how things are made and the material it's made with. "If I put hours into making something at a machine myself, I'll look after it and care for it, you've got that value associated with it." Saturday was the last free class as part of the Connecting the Thread project, but Bespoke Fashion hopes to offer more freebies in the future. And in the meantime they are always open to new members.

