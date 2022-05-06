news, local-news,

Lego-lovers young and old will head down to the inaugural Wagga Brick Show this weekend. Set to run over Saturday and Sunday at the Wagga RSL Club, the show will feature over 50 tables of custom built Lego models on display and is being organised by Playwell Events. With themes ranging from Star Wars, Architecture and Ninjago to a huge city layout, event organiser Graham Draper said there really will be something for everyone. "Everybody has an appreciation for Lego and has a story to tell about it," Mr Draper said. He said the event is all about showcasing Lego creations. "Me and my business partner love Lego and just enjoy building custom creations out if it, so we just go around and showcase our builds." While there won't be any Lego-Masters style competitions at the event, there will be a chance for enthusiasts to show off their own skills. "We will have several large play tables full of Lego," he said. There will also be a charity raffle to provide Lego sets to children in hospital. The show will run from 10am until 4pm on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased on the day at a cost of $10 with free entry for children aged three years and under.

