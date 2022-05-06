news, local-news,

It might've have been the coldest night of the year, but get ready for Wagga's hottest day. Gold Cup day has arrived and a cool 15-degree forecast won't be enough to keep the city's punters and fashionistas away from the Murrumbidgee Turf Club. The warm-up was run and won with yesterday's Town Plate taken out in front of a stellar crowd after half a century of trying. More coverage Geoff Duryea had been trying to win the Wagga Town Plate for 50 years, firstly as a jockey, then a trainer, and finally ticked it off his bucket list in front of a big crowd at the MTC on Thursday. Ain'tnodeeldun is leading the charge as the favourite to take out the race that stops Wagga, which runs at 4.20pm. Gates to the MTC open at 11am - here's the inside scoop on how to get there without taking the car. Please allow a moment for the blog to load: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/91a709ac-95d6-44eb-86bf-97b47926081c.png/r6_0_1599_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg