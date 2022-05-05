sport, local-sport,

The Wagga sporting community is rallying behind Andrew Regan as he begins a long road to recovery from a freak accident playing rugby. At this stage Regan has been left an incomplete quadriplegic, paralysed from the chest down, after suffering a severe spinal injury while playing rugby in Orange last month. The Wagga local, now based in Orange, underwent emergency surgery in Royal North Shore Hospital last Saturday after sustaining significant damage to his C4 and C5 vertebrae. A loving father to 11-month old Gus and husband to Jessie Davies, Regan has now begun his road to recovery after several days of intubation post-surgery. His family and friends across the state are rallying behind him, including a large contingent at home in Wagga. Wagga RSL, Kooringal Colts, Lake Albert Cricket Clubs, along with Turvey Park Football Netball Club, and their sponsors, have all begun fundraising efforts this week in support of their former player and his family. A statement released by the Regan and Davies families said Andrew remains in good spirits despite the seriousness of the situation. "Anyone who knows Andrew is aware of his can-do attitude. He is a talented athlete who has completed several ultra-marathons, including one in excess of 100 kilometres," the statement read. "As an illustration of his resilience and unwavering sense of humour, shortly after his surgery and while still intubated, Andrew was communicating through the painstaking medium of an alphabet board - and was still making jokes!" Regan thanked everyone for the support so far. "The messages of love and support are all getting through and having a real impact," Regan said. "While we are effectively a single income household for now, we are incredibly rich in support. "I love my wife and my baby and my family and friends and I will get out of this and life will look very different for me but still be very full." Buckets in support of Regan will be taken around at Wagga RSL Club, Sporties Hotel, the William Farrer Hotel, The Rules Club and The Thomas Blamey Hotel this week. Turvey Park will also look to raise funds for Regan at their next two home games. A Go Fund Me page has also been established. Any funds raised will go directly to Regan and his family to help meet their needs and living expenses moving forward, including medical expenses and equipment, rehabilitation, accommodation and the needs of their son Gus. "At this point, he is paralysed from the chest down. While Andrew currently has very limited arm movement, it remains too early for doctors to confidently predict a long-term outcome," the statement read. "While Andrew, his wife Jessie and their 12-month-old son Gus remain hopeful of a best-case scenario, his road to recovery will be long, difficult and expensive. He will require significant support and care long-term."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/d6f5c596-ba0f-43cd-bdc8-1827be7fcb62.jpg/r0_253_2308_1557_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg