Finding the culprit who did an overnight smash and attempted-grab raid on a Lockhart supermarket was made easier after he left behind a metal bar. Scott William Lyons' DNA was found on the one-metre bar, which just minutes earlier he used to break the front glass door. The Albury man failed in an attempt to get into a cigarette cabinet inside the IGA supermarket, protected as this was by an anti-theft device. He took hold of a supermarket till, containing cash and coins totaling $220, and ripped it from its cables. Lyons has appeared in Albury Local Court via a video link to Junee jail, where he is being held bail refused. He pleaded guilty this week to two charges related to the incident from mid-2021. These included break and enter dwelling or business with intent to commit a serious indictable offence. This is not the first time that Lyons has found himself behind bars over such a crime. Three years ago he was sentenced to six months in prison for stealing a bottle of perfume from a Griffith chemist in September, 2018. In that incident, CCTV footage captured Lyons picking up a box from a counter before taking the perfume bottle out, pocketing it and then discarding the empty box on another shelf. Staff found the box the following day and, after looking at the footage, called police. Albury court was told how Lyons was seen walking along Urana Street in Lockhart on July 2, 2021, about 4.40am, heading towards the supermarket. He was wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt or jumper, "purple bags" over his shoes, grey gloves and a black balaclava. Lyons was also carrying the metal bar. He approached the supermarket's glass front doors, which he struck several times with the bar. After smashing the glass, Lyons entered the supermarket. CCTV footage showed Lyons' shoes were emblazoned with distinctive adidas logos. Security monitoring of the store detected the break-in and police were called.

