The general manager of Wagga City Council says the council is "pleading" for the federal government to upgrade Wagga airport, with its outdated facilities prohibiting new opportunities for business and local residents. Bonza, an independent low-cost carrier, has recently announced 25 routes and 16 destinations across Queensland, Victoria and NSW with the aim of providing cheap flights and giving people in regional areas more choice. Although Albury has been included in the rollout - with a twice-weekly direct flight to the Sunshine Coast being offered from mid-2022 - Wagga has missed out initially, with infrastructure at the airport seemingly to blame. IN OTHER NEWS: Council's general manager Peter Thompson said that following initial discussions with Bonza, the planes they intend to use are above the weight Wagga's runway is designed to accommodate. "...we need to determine if a regular service of this nature might not be something which the runway can handle," he said. Mr Thompson said the airport terminal itself is "definitely inhibiting this type of opportunity for the Riverina". "Even if we could squeeze people into the terminal for a departure, we currently have no capacity to install the full body security screening equipment which the Bonza service would require," he added. Bonza CEO Tim Jourdan said he is eager to bring Bonza's service to Wagga in future if it's possible, in terms of the commercial arrangement with the airport and infrastructure to support their medium-sized jets. Mr Jourdan said work is ongoing to explore the viability of operations in Wagga, with Bonza wanting to ensure fares would remain low to consumers. "We think it's wrong that it costs you, at a minimum, $200 to get on a flight out of Wagga," he said. "We think if you're flying for about an hour it shouldn't cost you much more than $50." Mr Jourdan was in Wagga about three weeks ago and said he was personally "shocked" at the airports current facilities. "Having to collect your bag from a baggage cart outside reminded me a little bit of being in the Philippines 15 years ago," he said. Mr Thompson said this situation is another example of why council is "pleading" with the Commonwealth government to upgrade the airport. "The Commonwealth Government owns the airport which is unlike any other regional airport in NSW aside from Williamtown," he said. "[They] should be financially up to providing the standard of airport which other regions take for granted."

