Gold Cup patrons are being warned to rug up with Wagga set to brave its coldest night of the eve of the highlight of the carnival. Bureau of Meteorology engagement officer Morgan Pumpa said a cold front moved across the region on Wednesday. "We've already seen a drop in temperatures, and we'll continue to see that trend today (Thursday) and tomorrow," Ms Pumpa said. Since Tuesday, Wagga's maximum temperature has already dropped by six degrees with a forecast maximum of just 17 degrees on Thursday, and 15 degrees for Friday. "The mercury is also forecast to drop as low as two degrees overnight, which means there's the chance of some patchy frost tomorrow morning," she said. In other news While the district received some rain on Wednesday, Ms Pumpa said it's unlikely any more will fall this week. "We're not expecting any further rainfall tomorrow, but if we do get some, it will be very light," she said. "So anyone heading to outdoor events won't need the umbrella, but a warm hat, gloves, beanie and scarf may be in order as well as a couple of layers in the morning." Ms Pumpa said the weather front has brought Wagga's "first significant cold snap of the year". "We haven't seen overnight temperatures as low as two degrees in Wagga this year," she said. "The coldest morning so far was this past Monday May 2, with 3.8 degrees." "So Friday morning's forecast will be the coldest of the year." Moving onto the weekend, temperatures are set to rise once again. "On Saturday we will start to see an increase in temperatures again, and by the first half of next week, we will see a return to sunny conditions," Ms Pumpa said.

