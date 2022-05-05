sport, local-sport, tips, wagga town plate, selections, late mail, wagga, gold cup, carnival, matt malone

All the mail for Wagga Town Plate day from The Daily Advertiser sports editor Matt Malone Race 1 The 2YO race is always one of the highlights of the carnival but scratchings have decimated this field. We're with 13.Opito Ballerina here. Selections: 13-12-10-9 Race 2 Happy to have a shy at the stumps here on the locally-trained $51 chance 12.Sledge having her second race start. Got back to last on debut, was green but hit the line. Drawn a gate here to settle closer and will be better for the experience. Can give a sight at huge odds in what shapes as an even maiden. Selections: 12-6-1-2 Race 3 Hot maiden here. Leaning towards 11.Shoo Shoo Shoo with race experience on her side. Taken by the trial of 6.Sherman who appears value on debut, while 9.Prophets Daughter is another big chance. Selections: 11-6-9-12 Race 4 7.Major Gowen won first-up for the Matthew Dale yard and can win again here. Should appreciate the step up to the mile. 8.Denmiss never wins out of turn but this looks a great race for her, while 6.Lets Get Animal should be right in the finish. Selections: 7-8-6-3 Race 5 Happy to take the gamble on 5.Taraashoq here. He's a query runner in his first Australian start but in top city stable and trialled well leading into this. Looks a nice race to kick off his time in Australia. 12.Ella Amelia is value on the strength of her last win, while 8.Jiggler has upside and things to favour here. Selections: 5-12-8-4 Race 6 Going with 14.Lumber Dream down in the weights here. Has been racing terrifically this campaign and gets plenty of weight off his key rivals. A nice up and coming stayer. 1.Zounique going great guns and Anna Roper's 4kg claim pivotal here. Selections: 14-1-15-2 Race 7 It's hard to go past the class of 1.Handle The Truth. A Kosciuszko winner, ran second in this race last year and has been competitive with the likes of Nature Strip and Eduardo in his few runs since. Has to be the testing material. 10.Another One is flying and hard to rule him out of anything at the moment. Look out for 6.Front Page, his trial suggested he might be back while 9.Soami and 13.Broken Arrow should be included in exotics. Selections: 1-10-6-13 Race 8 Leaning to 12.Twig in an open race to close out Town Plate day. 7.Pacific Force must be kept safe, while 11.Buderoo Blitz can run a big race at odds. Selections: 12-7-9-11

