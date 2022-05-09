The Daily Advertiser

Billabong High School bans mobile phones amid TikTok bullying

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 10 2022 - 4:01am, first published May 9 2022 - 9:33pm
CHANGE: Billabong High School principal Julie Bowen announced the ban on mobile phones to the school community.

A high school has banned the use of mobile phones, with the school's principal flagging concerns about TikTok clips that "harass, embarrass or intimidate others".

