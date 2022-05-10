Three men have been charged for their alleged involvement in drug supply in the Riverina following a strike force investigation within Wagga and its surrounding areas.
Detectives from the Riverina Police District established Strike Force Morag in March to investigate drug supply, predominately methamphetamine, within the region.
Two men, aged 37 and 45, were arrested during a vehicle stop at Yerong Creek about 11pm on Thursday after quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine were allegedly discovered in a search.
Both men were taken to Wagga police station and charged with almost two dozen offences between them.
The 37-year-old man was refused bail in a court appearance after being charged with seven counts of supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug, five counts of supplying a prohibited drug, and single counts of supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, cannabis supply and knowingly or recklessly assisting a criminal group directly in a crime.
He will return to Wagga Local Court on June 29 after being formally refused bail in his first appearance on Friday.
The older man was charged with five counts of supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug and a single drug possession offence.
He was also refused bail and appeared in Wagga Local Court on Friday, where he was formally granted conditional bail to appear in the same court on July 13.
A third man, 31, will appear before Wagga court on Wednesday following his arrest at a home in Marrar on Monday morning.
He was taken to Wagga police station and charged with four counts of take part in the supply of a prohibited drug and refused bail.
Strike Force Morag investigations are continuing and anyone with information that may assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or using the online reporting page.
Hayley grew up in Carabost, a small Agricultural community an hour south-east of Wagga. She migrated to Wollongong in 2018 to pursue a degree in Journalism. Today, you can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest at The Daily Advertiser. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au
