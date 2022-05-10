The Daily Advertiser
Riverina Police District charge three men charged for alleged role in drug supply across region

Hayley Wilkinson
By Hayley Wilkinson
Updated May 10 2022 - 4:37am, first published 12:00am
Three men have been charged for their alleged involvement in drug supply in the Riverina following a strike force investigation within Wagga and its surrounding areas.

