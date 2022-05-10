Odd spare tyre, not enough tools and no hotel brings drug courier undone

A Sydney man has been jailed for at least four years after being caught near Wagga with a total of six kilograms of methamphetamine, MDMA and cocaine hidden in his spare tyre.
Ali Nabizadeh, from Woodpark in Sydney's west, was sentenced in Wagga District Court on Monday having earlier pleaded guilty to two charges of supply a prohibited drug in a large commercial quantity, supplying a prohibited drug in a commercial quantity, and giving a false name to police.
According to a police statement of facts, highway patrol officers pulled over a white Audi sedan being driving west on the Sturt Highway at Borambola, about 25 kilometres east of Wagga, shortly after 4pm on March 18 last year.
Nabizadeh, 23, told police the vehicle did not belong to him and that he was travelling to South Australia to complete a tiling job, but had not booked accommodation at his destination.
The police found nothing unlawful on Nabizadeh but continued to search the vehicle after finding only a small number of tools.
The officers cut open a spare tyre that did not match the others attached to the vehicle and found two large vacuum sealed bags containing a brown crystal substance, two large plastic bags containing a white crystal substance and black coloured brick-shaped item.
The brown crystal substance was found to be just over three kilograms of methylenedioxymethamphetamine or MDMA, the active ingredient of 'ecstasy'.
The white crystal substance was just over two kilograms of methamphetamine, or 'ice', and the brick-shaped item contained 997 grams of cocaine.
Nabizadeh admitted he showed the police a licence that was not his but declined to participate in an interview.
Nabizadeh's DNA was found on the clothing wrapped around the bags of drugs but neither his DNA nor fingerprints were found on the drug's packaging.
District Court Judge Gordon Lerve found Nabizadeh's role in the drug supply was limited to that of a courier, but noted the Crown Prosecutor's submission that without couriers there would be no drug dealers.
"Clearly the offender was involved in trafficking in prohibited drugs to a substantial degree ... there were significant quantities of prohibited drugs and several different types of prohibited drugs," Judge Lerve said.
"There remains a significant issue of general deterrence when sentencing in respect of prohibited drugs.
"It is no exaggeration or hyperbole to note that barely a day goes by that the court does not deal either on appeal from the Local Court or on indictment an offender who has committed serious criminal offending under the influence of methamphetamine or has committed serious criminal offending to facilitate the purchase of more of the particularly nefarious and addictive substance."
In a letter to the court, Nabizadeh said he never realised how drugs can destroy someone until he went to prison and that his stay in custody prior to sentencing had been hard "due to being bashed and stood over" by other detainees.
Nabizadeh also said he had ended up in debt to a dealer due to his drug addiction and was "cornered into being a courier to pay off this debt and to get his trust back so I can continue to get drugs off him".
Judge Lerve accepted Nabizadeh was remorseful and was unlikely to reoffend.
The court was told he had experienced a difficult childhood in war-torn Afghanistan, including having survived a bombing, and fled the country after the violent death of relatives.
Nabizadeh was sentenced to seven years and six months' imprisonment with a recommendation to be granted parole after March 2025.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
