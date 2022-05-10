The Daily Advertiser

Courier Ali Nabizadeh jailed for trafficking drugs after odd spare tyre caught Riverina Police's eye in Sturt Highway stop near Borambola

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated May 10 2022 - 4:37am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Odd spare tyre, not enough tools and no hotel brings drug courier undone

A Sydney man has been jailed for at least four years after being caught near Wagga with a total of six kilograms of methamphetamine, MDMA and cocaine hidden in his spare tyre.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.