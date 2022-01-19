community,

A Wagga Op Shop that has raised over $2 million for the Wagga Base Hospital could soon find itself without a home. The Wagga Base Hospital Auxiliary Op Shop's lease is up after 10-plus years at 42 Fitzmaurice St and without some help they may be forced to close. Auxiliary Op Shop President Rodney Parson said that they had originally been told by the landlords in October that they could stay "2-5 years" in the building, only to be told in December that their current lease would not be renewed. Their lease runs out on May 15 this year. "It would be a great loss to the community if we were to close," said Op Shop treasurer, Elizabeth Parsons. "We have a solid band of about 20 workers, but we could do with more. And if we got a bigger premises we definitely would need more and maybe more people would be encouraged to join us." In Other News: Founded in 2008, the store raises tens of thousands each year for the hospital, and is vital as it provides those extra comforts for patients as well as important equipment. Past purchases have included electric beds, ultrasound for theatre, bipap machines, bladder scans, MRI space station and foetal monitoring machines. A spokesperson for the MLHD said that hospital auxiliaries (UHA) play a pivotal role in advocating for the health of hospitals in the region, and they encourage locals to help the Wagga group who have themselves helped the community so much. "Every item purchased by the UHA, however small, has a positive impact on the experience a patient has in our hospitals," the spokesperson said. "The Wagga Wagga Branch of the UHA has generously donated over $2 million to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital since 2008. Including $100,000 each year for the past three years. "These donations have enabled WWBH to purchase such things as medical equipment, patient comfort items, additional training for nursing/medical staff, accommodation, as well as items that are used for all general health care needs. "We greatly appreciate the contribution made by the members of the Wagga Wagga UHA, and encourage any business who has access to a premises which might be suitable to contact Branch President Rodney Parsons." The Parsons said they need about 300sqm for the new shop and the more foot traffic, the better. "We really do need some help, because of what we want and the size we want, we really do need some help," said Mrs Parsons.

