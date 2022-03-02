newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Wagga Op Shop which has raised millions for Wagga Base Hospital has finally found a new home. The Wagga Base Hospital Auxiliary Op Shop recently found itself on the lookout for new digs after 10 years, as the lease on their shopfront on 42 Fitzmaurice St wasn't renewed. Op Shop treasurer Elizabeth Parsons previously told The Daily Advertiser that she worried that they may have been forced to close their doors if they couldn't find a suitable new home in a good location and with reasonable rent. IN OTHER NEWS: But help was on the way, and the Op Shop will now be moving into their new home on Baylis Street in April. "It's just like a gift from heaven," Mrs Parsons said. Op Shop president Rodney Parsons is delighted to have found somewhere new, and he praised their new landlord for coming to organisation's aid. "It's wonderful, everything's just falling into place," he said. "This landlord here, came to the party with a figure we could handle and still make a tidy sum for the hospital. "We've managed this because of his generosity, his largesse, because he has a good feeling towards the hospital and what we're doing." The new shop is located at 21 Baylis Street, which was formerly occupied by Dollar Curtains and Blinds, but has been empty for the last two years. It is 1.5 times the size of their old shopfront and the landlord is giving the place a makeover before the Op Shop moves in. And the Parsons now hope that with their new digs, they can attract new volunteers and a few new customers to help add to the $2 million the shop has raised for the hospital over the years. "If we can do those things we would have achieved our goal," Mr Parsons said. "It's a new beginning," Mrs Parsons said. The Wagga Base Hospital Auxiliary Op Shop has a sale on for the next week, with everything priced under $25 going for $2 and everything more than $25 going for $10.

