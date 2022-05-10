A Wagga man will spend at least an extra seven months in jail after escaping from a Riverina minimum-security correctional complex and committing further crimes.
Marc Allen walked out of the Mannus Correctional Centre near Tumbarumba on Friday and was recaptured in Bourkelands on Monday afternoon.
The 33-year-old on Tueday pleaded guilty in Wagga Local Court to one count each of escaping lawful custody, resisting and obstructing police and drug possession.
Allen's solicitor, David Barron, told the court there were multiple reasons behind the escape, including a relationship break-up and wanting to take care of a sick relative on Mother's Day. "He will spend the rest of his sentence in maximum security and that is a harder time. He has certainly shot himself in the foot," Mr Barron said.
The solicitor said his client was also trying to quit drugs and escaped Mannus partially as it was far easier to get drugs there than in Junee jail.
Mr Barron said his client had been a successful builder but his life had been ruined by drugs and he had lost his business and partner.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd told Mr Barron that his client would not have to worry about easy access to drugs at Mannus anymore.
Allen was originally jailed for 10 months over charges relating to domestic violence and leading police on a vehicle pursuit on Christmas morning that created "extreme danger" for the public.
The inmate was recaptured after police attended a Bourkelands address at midday on Monday and saw him run inside. During a search of a single dwelling at the rear of the residence, Allen was found hiding inside a bed frame and underneath a mattress.
Police said Allen pushed the officers before being tackled and then pulled his arms away while they attempted to handcuff him.
He also attempted to destroy a 1.72-gram bag of methamphetamine after police instructed him to remove it from his groin area.
Magistrate Halburd said Allen was able to commit further offences because he escaped and he did not accept that access to drugs in Mannus was a contributing factor. "Mannus doesn't have a high level of security and so it is more pleasant ... the message has to be sent to people lucky enough to serve time in places like Mannus that if you do escape, you will receive an appropriately harsh sentence."
Allen was sentenced to 13 months' imprisonment for the escape charge, with a non-parole period of seven months. He will now be eligible for parole in July 2023 instead of December this year.
Magistrate Halburd said the parole period and an additional 12-month Community Corrections Order would allow Allen to attend drug rehabilitation.
