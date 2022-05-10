The Daily Advertiser

Wagga prison escapee Marc Allen sentenced to extra prison time after fleeing Mannus Correctional Complex

Rex Martinich
Updated May 10 2022 - 9:52am, first published 7:00am
Wagga man Marc Allen will spend at least an extra seven months in jail after escaping from the Mannus minimum-security correctional complex.

Journalist

Rex Martinich

Journalist

