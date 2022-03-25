news, local-news,

A Wagga man has been jailed for posing an "extreme danger" to other drivers and pedestrians during a police pursuit through Wagga on Christmas morning. Marc Allen, aged 33 and of Central Wagga, was sentenced to 10 months in jail on Tuesday in Wagga Local Court having earlier pleaded guilty to speeding and not stopping for a police pursuit. Allen was pursued by multiple Riverina Highway Patrol vehicles from Kooringal to Gumly Gumly after fleeing an attempt to pull him over for a random breath test at 8.54am on December 25 last year. A police statement of facts said Allen reached speeds of 130 kilometres per hour in a 60km/h zone and 155km/h in an 80km/h zone, as well as straddling the centre dividing line on the Sturt Highway and driving on the wrong side of Eunony Bridge Road. "The actions of [Allen] during the police pursuits placed not only other road users but also pedestrians in extreme danger due to the manner of his driving," the police statement said. Police terminated the pursuit at Gumly Gumly and later found the vehicle Allen was driving, a Toyota LandCruiser, abandoned at the flood levee in North Wagga. Allen was arrested on January 8 when the vehicle he was a passenger in was pulled over by highway patrol officers on Travers Street. Allen also pleaded guilty to two charges of destroying property, five charges of breaching an apprehended violence order, and one charge each of driving under the influence of methamphetamine and domestic violence-related common assault. Allen's solicitor said his client had been a successful builder but had rapidly lost his career and family due to drug use. "When amphetamine became hard to find during COVID, he moved on to methamphetamine," Allen's solicitor said. At a traffic stop near Trail Street in August last year, Allen told police he had been using methamphetamine "lately, in the last week, every day". Magistrate Halburd said Allen had committed a "mini crime spree" while on bail and a community-based order. "While on a Community Corrections Order you have used your liberty to commit offence after offence," Magistrate Halburd said. Allen's solicitor requested his client's release date to be set in August to coincide with his scheduled release from another jail sentence so he could care for his mother. Magistrate Halburd refused and said that would be handing out "effectively no punishment" for multiple domestic violence charges and a significant police pursuit. "The community expects sentences that reflect the criminality of the offending," Magistrate Halburd said. Allen was sentenced to 13 months in jail with a non-parole period to expire on December 7. "It's going to be devastating for his mother but I can't allow subjective circumstances to overwhelm proper sentencing," Magistrate Halburd said.

