Wagga has braved its coldest night of the year so far and patrons are being asked to rug up as they head to the Gold Cup this morning. Temperatures plummeted to just 2.7 degrees last night and the mercury is expected to peak at just 15 degrees today, making it our coldest day of the year yet. And with frost occurring in parts of the district, Bureau of Meteorology engagement officer Morgan Pumpa said those heading down to the races might want to allow a little more time for the trip. "If you're going along to the races, you might need a couple more minutes to clear your windscreen before heading off," she said. While the district received some rain on Wednesday, she said it's unlikely any more will fall this week. "We're not expecting any further rainfall today, but if we do get some, it will only be very light," she said. "So anyone heading to the Gold Cup won't need the umbrella, but a warm hat, gloves, beanie and scarf may be in order as well as a couple of layers in the morning." IN OTHER NEWS: Since Tuesday, Wagga's maximum temperature has already dropped by eight degrees. Ms Pumpa said the weather front has brought Wagga's "first significant cold snap of the year". "We haven't seen overnight temperatures as low as last night in Wagga so far this year," she said. "Until now, the coldest morning was this past Monday, May 2, with 3.8 degrees, so this morning's forecast will be the coldest of the year." Moving onto the weekend, temperatures are set to rise once again. "On Saturday we will start to see an increase in temperatures again," Ms Pumpa said.

