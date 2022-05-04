news, local-news,

A Wagga woman has been jailed for at least 16 months for engaging in two police pursuits that a magistrate said were "extraordinarily serious in nature" and put multiple lives at risk. Paige Brunskill, 24, of Mount Austin, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday having earlier pleaded guilty to charges including dangerous driving during a police pursuit and driving with illicit drugs in her system. About 1am on May 4, 2021, officers saw a grey Mazda sedan exit Kincaid Street onto Moorong Street at high speed and fail to stay in its lane before stopping on Glenfield Road. Brunskill was involved in another police pursuit in the early hours of February 12 after police saw her turn against a red light at Fernleigh Road. Brunskill nearly hit two other vehicles before police terminated the pursuit for safety reasons. Magistrate Roger Prowse told Brunskill she was a "mobile disaster waiting to happen" and jailed her for 28 months with parole to start in September next year. She was also disqualified from driving for three years. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

