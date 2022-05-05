coronavirus,

Patrons at this weekend's Gold Cup are being encouraged to remain vigilant against COVID-19, with crowds of up to 10,000 expected and COVID-safety measures pared back across NSW compared to last year's event. Murrumbidgee Local Health District infection prevention clinical nurse consultant, Mary-Clare Smith, said that washing your hands is still the number one way to prevent infection of any kind, not just COVID-19. "People just need to continue to be independent and to carry their alcohol hand rub in their handbags, and to be obviously mindful still in a large group," she said. "It's outside at the Gold Cup which decreases your risk of infection but it's still a large crowd, so we want to keep promoting hand hygiene." Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) CEO Jason Ferrario said last year's cup saw 10,000 patrons, with a similar number expected this year. "We believe that 10,000 is a comfortable limit because crowd safety is important to us, and for that matter, so is crowd comfort," he said. "Now that we've been through this post-COVID period, we've got no doubt that - judging by the early influx of hospitality bookings, which sold out five weeks ago - that people are very excited about coming back to the Wagga Gold Cup without the restrictions of COVID." IN OTHER NEWS: Over the past few weeks the MTC has been encouraging patrons to buy tickets online, saving time at the front gates and limiting crowds. "Without the restrictions at the gate, we are looking at having our patrons into the racetrack as quickly as we can," Mr Ferrario said. "We still believe that there are concerted efforts by people everywhere to maintain space."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/6153743e-7f21-4c5f-9d80-ae62443d66c0.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg