Police have been kept busy this week with multiple arrests made across Wagga. At about 2pm on Monday, a 26-year-old woman was arrested by officers from the Riverina Police District on Peter Street for alleged driving offences. Several police vehicles attended the scene where they were witnessed conducting a search through the contents of a sedan's boot. IN OTHER NEWS: The woman will appear before the Wagga Local Court on June 1. Meanwhile, about 7.30am on Thursday, a 27-year-old man was arrested by police on Berala Street, Kooringal. The man was wanted for property and domestic violence related offences, police said. He will appear before Wagga Local Court on May 25.

