Riverina members of the Country Women's Association (CWA) could not be more thrilled to witness the organisation they love so dearly reach its centenary, having dedicated countless hours to its service and make lifelong friendships in the process. Formed in 1922 with the core aim of improving conditions for women and children on the land, the CWA has a strong legacy of societal change and justice for country folk that extends far beyond the iconic scones and handicraft it is most known for. The passion of country women at a single conference in Sydney 100 years ago soon spread like wildfire across the country, with 63 CWA branches formed by the end of 1923 - including the Urana branch launched in August that year, and the Wagga branch formed in November. The Wagga branch's first project was to create a 'rest room' for local women, officially opened at 140 Baylis Street in late 1924. By 1938, local branches across the Riverina had successfully advocated for - and raised half the construction funds for - a maternity ward at Wagga Base Hospital. To this day, equal access to quality healthcare for all country families remains at the forefront of the CWAs mission. The combined Riverina Group - currently consisting of 16 branches and 273 members - funded a renal dialysis unit for Wagga Base in 1987, two foetal dopplers in 1994, ventilators for premature babies in 2004, a reclining day bed for palliative patients in 2014, and are this year raising money for Carevan. Vice-president of the CWA Ann Adams, who is a founding member of the Oura branch, said the advocacy of local women has produced significant advancements over the past 100 years and is "desperately needed" into the future. When the CWA first began, a big focus was establishing baby health centres across the state, where mothers could receive childcare assistance and education. At a state level today the association is working to address homelessness, particularly in women over 60, and mental health issues following on from the COVID-19 pandemic. Mrs Adams said advocacy work has provided women with a purpose and empowered them to develop essential skills. "We were in the era where you didn't go to work, you stayed home," she said. "The CWA brought out that personal development ... I never even dreamt that I could get up and do the things that I'm doing." Earlier this month a local politician endearingly labelled association members as "radicals" and while the women appreciate the compliment, they insist they are not radical - just "bringing common sense to the table". Elaine Armstrong of the Oura branch is one of two Riverina women who has taken up the position of CWA state president, along with now-deceased Jean Lashbrook of the Collingullie branch. She said it was the privilege and honour of a lifetime to hold the position between 2010 and 2013. "Especially coming from the Riverina where we'd only had one state president before," she said. "The fact that I was representing, at that time, 10,000 women [and] I was the voice for them ... as such you've got a very powerful say when you say something." As representative for all association members, Mrs Armstrong became involved in an anti-gas fracking movement while state president after women on the land raised concerns the drilling would contaminate water on their properties. She also regularly travelled to remote areas such as the Darling River where she witnessed touching displays of friendship in isolated locations. "You'd drive down this road and think there's nothing here ... and then within ten minutes cars come from everywhere with all the women," she said. "Friendship is probably one of the most important things we offer." Mrs Armstrong is proud of the funds the CWA raises and even made the Guinness Book of Records for world's largest scone while state president, but there is one memory in particular which leaves her emotional - when she touched a woman and asked how she was, and she began to cry. "I apologised and asked if I'd hurt her, [but she said] 'you're the first time that someone's touched me in a month'," she recalled. "It's important for older women ... to get that woman friendship." If you ask any member of the CWA why they love the association, friendship is a response you are bound to hear time and time again. Annette Gaynor has been with the CWA for almost 66 years, initially joining the Yathella-Coursing Park branch as a 23-year-old town girl who felt isolated after marrying a farmer. "Believe you me, the change from secretary to farmer was a big change," she said. "I got to know so many lovely people and they've been friends for so long ... [It's] really the most important thing to have friends - especially when you get old and there's somebody else to worry about you except yourself." Joan Powell, 98, is the eldest member of the CWA within the Riverina and has enjoyed decades of friendship with the Galore branch, attending balls by the creek as a young woman and even catering for race car driver Jack Brabham's 21st birthday. IN OTHER NEWS: These sentiments were echoed by Doris Thomson of the Cartwrights Hill branch who has been with the CWA for 65 years. She said the fellowship between women has been paramount - not only friendships between young women, but the passing down of knowledge by older women about cooking, handicraft and child rearing. As the CWA moves beyond its 100th year, one of its main concerns is attracting new members. The Cartwrights Hill branch is down to six members, and the Yathella-Coursing Park branch folded last year due to a lack of membership. Despite this, Riverina members remain positive that young people will step up to continue the association's proud legacy for generations to come. Barbara Johnston of the Euberta branch has been with the CWA for 44 years, with her daughter Robyn Meyers and three granddaughters Lauren, 23, Sarah, 21, and Jessica, 19, all joining in the fun. "It's really wonderful to know that they enjoy being part of that CWA family as a whole ... it's really quite important to me," she said. Carol Grylls is a shining example of the association's future, taking on the role of Riverina Group president and representing the group at this year's state conference alongside secretary and life member Julie Morrison. "I've only been a member for five years and it's a very steep learning curve and I have loved every minute of it," she said. "It is rewarding and it is just wonderful to get to know all of the ladies." Mrs Armstrong said she joined the CWA viewing other women as her mothers and grandmothers, now able to be that person for someone else. "The picture has changed from my view, but it's still the young people that we need to come through and see that they can do something to help other people," she said. Mrs Adams believes recruitment should also focus on women entering retirement, with the CWA offering them true purpose in the community.

