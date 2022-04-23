news, local-news,

Women of all ages gathered together in Collins Park on Friday to walk, grab a coffee and enjoy each other's friendship in the name of unity. The global 'Women Walk the World' event takes place across the globe every April, with women gathering in groups and walking together from 10am. Country Women's Association Riverina Group international officer Jenny Chobdzynski said around 35 women took place in this year's Wagga event, with at least eight of the 15 Riverina branches represented. "The ladies enjoyed walking in the park and [having a] coffee and a social gathering which is the whole purpose of Women Walk the World," she said. "We're walking together as women towards a common goal, which is better living conditions and greater security for all communities." IN OTHER NEWS: Mrs Chobdzynski said she was particularly pleased with the turnout, given the COVID pandemic and school holidays. "It was beautiful park, beautiful surroundings and a great time of friendship and fellowship," she said. While the event itself isn't a fundraiser, a few generous women donated towards CWA fundraisers, such as Coins for Friendship and the international fund, with a few hundred dollars raised.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/7601f673-72da-4c13-a973-468cdc7b3f1c.jpg/r170_466_3720_2472_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg