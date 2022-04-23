Anzac Day 2022: Riverina's dawn and daylight services, parades, flypasts and events guide
RESIDENTS are set to march towards their community cenotaphs and participate in what continues to be one of Australia's most important national occasions.
Anzac Day will be commemorated across most Riverina towns and cities with service and parades to mark the day Australian and New Zealand forces landed at Gallipoli - now more than a century ago.
At dawn, early risers will brave the morning chill to reflect on the moments of peace and comradeship the Anzacs felt before the rising sun brought forth the full brunt of war.
The Legacy Club of Wagga has run the city's dawn service for several years now, and education officer John Ferguson expects a record crowd will turn out following two years of COVID-19 interference.
"We've gone through two years of COVID-19, and we are looking forward to having an outstanding Anzac Day, not only at the Dawn Service, but at all of the other celebrations," he said.
Parades will proceed later in the morning right across Australia, with residents adorning medals, poppies and rosemary as they cheer on their local, marching veterans.
Wagga RSL Sub-Branch vice president and chairman of the Anzac Day Committee Ken May hopes to see as many locals as possible turn out to their local events.
ANZAC DAY COVERAGE:
"I just ask that everyone comes down to Baylis Street for the march and cheers them on," he said
"It's good to have that encouragement."
The Royal Australian Air Force aircraft will conduct a flying display in the skies above New South Wales in support of Anzac Day commemorations.
The No. 100 squadron heritage aircraft will fly across:
- Uranquinty's Wirraway Park at 9.00am,
- Ganmain's Memorial Bowling Club at 10.04am,
- Wagga's Victory Memorial Gardens at 10.35am,
- The Rock at 10.45am,
- and Cowabbie Street in Coolamon at 10.59am.
The Temora Aviation Museum will also conduct flypasts, with the Supermarine Spitfire Mk VIII and CA-16 Wirraway crossing over 13 Riverina towns while clocking 1000 kilometres.
"Although aircraft played only a minor role during the WWIconflict, ANZAC Day is at the very core of what the Temora Aviation Museum stands for," said Temora Aviation Museum Deputy CEO Peter Harper.
"The Aircraft flypast ... is our way of acknowledging the sacrifices made for all three services, not just those who served the RAAF."
WAGGA WAGGA
Dawn Service:
- Time: 5.30am
- Location: Victory Memorial Gardens on the corner of Baylis and Morrow streets
Anzac Day Parade:
- Time: 10.30am
- Location: Baylis Street towards Victory Memorial Gardens
- Information: Those marching are to assemble on the corner of Baylis and Morgan streets by 10am
Anzac Day Service:
- Time: 11.15am
- Location: Victory Memorial Gardens
KAPOOKA
Dawn Service:
- Time: 5.30am
- Location: Picnic grounds at the front gate of Blamey Barracks, Army Recruits
FOREST HILL
Dawn Service:
- Time: 5.30am
- Location: Front gate of the Wagga RAAF Base on the Sturt Highway
JUNEE
Dawn Service:
- Time: 5.30am
- Location: Junee Cenotaph on Broadway Street
Anzac Day Parade:
- Time: 10.30am
- Location: From Memorial Park on Peel Street towards Junee Cenotaph on Broadway Street
- Information: Those marching are to assemble on the Peel Street side of Memorial Park by 10:15am
The parade will be followed swiftly by an Anzac Day memorial service.
JUNEE REEFS
Anzac Day Service:
- Time: 3.00pm
- Location: Junee Reefs-Ivor Hall on Junee Reefs Road
TEMORA
Dawn Service:
- Time: 6.00am
- Location: Dawn service at the cenotaph in Callaghan Park on Loftus Street
Anzac Day Service:
- Time: 10.30am
- Location: At the cenotaph in Callaghan Park on Loftus Street
URANQUINTY
Anzac Day Service:
- Time: 9.00am
- Location: Wirraway Park rest area on Morgan Street
COLLINGULLIE
Anzac Day Service:
- Time: 8.00am
- Location: Memorial Hall on the Sturt Highway
TARCUTTA
Anzac Day Parade:
- Time: 10.30am
- Location: Tarcutta Rural Supplies to Memorial Hall on Sydney Street
Anzac Day Service:
- Time: 11.00am
- Location: Memorial Hall on Sydney Street
THE ROCK
Dawn Service:
- Time: 6.00am
- Location: Solider Memorial on Urana Street
Anzac Day Service:
- Time: 10.30am
- Location: At the cenotaph on Urana Street
YERONG CREEK
Anzac Day Service:
- Time: 11.00am
- Location: At the cenotaph in Stanley Galvin Memorial Park
HENTY
Anzac Day Parade:
- Time: 10.00am
- Location: Ivor Street, commencing at the Doodle Cooma Arms Hotel
Anzac Day Service:
- Time: 11.00am
- Location: At the cenotaph in the Henty Memorial Park
LOCKHART
Anzac Day Service:
- Time: 9.00am
- Location: Lockhart Lawn Cemetery
Anzac Day Parade:
- Time: 10.15am
- Location: Commercial Hotel on Green Street towards the cenotaph on Hebdan Street
Wreath-laying:
- Time: 10.45am
- Location: The cenotaph on Hebdan Street
COOLAMON
Dawn Service:
- Time: 6.00am
- Location: The cenotaph on Cowabbie Street
Anzac Day Parade:
- Time: 10.45am
- Location: RSL Memorial Museum on Loughnan Street towards the cenotaph on Cowabbie Street
Anzac Day Service:
- Time: 11.15am
- Location: The cenotaph on Cowabbie Street
SPRINGDALE
Anzac Day Service:
- Time: 9.00am.
- Location: Springdale Memorial cenotaph on Burley Griffith Way.
GANMAIN
Dawn Service:
- Time: 6.00am.
- Location: Memorial Gate in the front of the Bowling Club on Waterview Street.
Anzac Day Parade:
- Time: 10.00am.
- Location: Corner of Ford and Waterview Street towards the Memorial Gate.
- Information: Those marching are to assemble on the corner of Ford and Waterview Street at 9.30am.
Anzac Day Service:
- Time: 10.30am.
- Location: The Memorial Gate.
Retreat Service:
- Time: 5.30pm.
- Location: Flag pole inside the Memorial Gate.
GUNDAGAI
Dawn Service:
- Time: 6.00am.
- Location: Anzac Grove.
Anzac Day Parade:
- Time: 10.30am.
- Location: Lott's Family Hotel on Sheridan Street towards the cenotaph.
- Information: Those marching are to assemble outside the Lott's Family Hotel on Sheridan Street at 10.15am.
Anzac Day Service:
- Time: 11.00am.
- Location: The cenotaph, Gundagai War Memorial.
NANGUS
Community Anzac Day Service (to be held on May 3):
- Time: 10.30am.
- Location: Nangus Public School on Tenandra Street.
HUMULA
Anzac Day Parade:
- Time: 10.30am.
- Location: Mate Street towards Humula Community Hall.
- Information: Those marching are to assemble outside the Humula Citizens Sports Club at 10.15am
The parade will be followed swiftly by an ANZAC Day memorial service at Humula Community Hall.
HARDEN-MURRUMBURRAH
Dawn Service:
- Time: 6.00am.
- Location: The cenotaph at Newson Park on the corner of Station and Albury Street.
Anzac Day Parade:
- Time: 10.45am.
- Location: Neill Street towards the cenotaph.
- Information: Those marching are to assemble outside the Mechanic Institute on Neill Street at 10.30am.
Anzac Day Service:
- Time: 11.00am.
- Location: The cenotaph in Newson Park on the corner of Albury and Station Streets.
- Information: Service will be held at the Mechanic Institute if weather does not permit an outdoor service.
WEST WYALONG
Dawn Service:
- Time: 6.00am.
- Location: Services and Citizens' Club cenotaph.
Anzac Day Parade:
- Time: 10.30am.
- Location: Corner of Church and March street toward cenotaph.
- Information: Those marching are to assemble on the corner of Church and March street at 10.15am.
Anzac Day Service:
- Time: 11.00am.
- Location: Services and Citizens' Club cenotaph.
COOTAMUNDRA
Dawn Service:
- Time: 6.00am.
- Location: Cenotaph in Albert Park.
Anzac Day Parade:
- Time: 10.30am.
- Location: Cootamundra Ex-Services and Citizens Memorial Club, towards the cenotaph in Albert Park.
- Information: Those marching are to assemble outside the Ex-Services and Citizens Memorial Club at 10.15am.
Anzac Day Service:
- Time: 10.45am.
- Location: The cenotaph at Albert Park.
