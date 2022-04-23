news, local-news,

RESIDENTS are set to march towards their community cenotaphs and participate in what continues to be one of Australia's most important national occasions. Anzac Day will be commemorated across most Riverina towns and cities with service and parades to mark the day Australian and New Zealand forces landed at Gallipoli - now more than a century ago. At dawn, early risers will brave the morning chill to reflect on the moments of peace and comradeship the Anzacs felt before the rising sun brought forth the full brunt of war. The Legacy Club of Wagga has run the city's dawn service for several years now, and education officer John Ferguson expects a record crowd will turn out following two years of COVID-19 interference. "We've gone through two years of COVID-19, and we are looking forward to having an outstanding Anzac Day, not only at the Dawn Service, but at all of the other celebrations," he said. Parades will proceed later in the morning right across Australia, with residents adorning medals, poppies and rosemary as they cheer on their local, marching veterans. Wagga RSL Sub-Branch vice president and chairman of the Anzac Day Committee Ken May hopes to see as many locals as possible turn out to their local events. ANZAC DAY COVERAGE: "I just ask that everyone comes down to Baylis Street for the march and cheers them on," he said "It's good to have that encouragement." The Royal Australian Air Force aircraft will conduct a flying display in the skies above New South Wales in support of Anzac Day commemorations. The No. 100 squadron heritage aircraft will fly across: The Temora Aviation Museum will also conduct flypasts, with the Supermarine Spitfire Mk VIII and CA-16 Wirraway crossing over 13 Riverina towns while clocking 1000 kilometres. "Although aircraft played only a minor role during the WWIconflict, ANZAC Day is at the very core of what the Temora Aviation Museum stands for," said Temora Aviation Museum Deputy CEO Peter Harper. "The Aircraft flypast ... is our way of acknowledging the sacrifices made for all three services, not just those who served the RAAF." Dawn Service: Anzac Day Parade: Anzac Day Service: Dawn Service: Dawn Service: Dawn Service: Anzac Day Parade: The parade will be followed swiftly by an Anzac Day memorial service. Anzac Day Service: Dawn Service: Anzac Day Service: Anzac Day Service: Anzac Day Service: Anzac Day Parade: Anzac Day Service: Dawn Service: Anzac Day Service: Anzac Day Service: Anzac Day Parade: Anzac Day Service: Anzac Day Service: Anzac Day Parade: Wreath-laying: Dawn Service: Anzac Day Parade: Anzac Day Service: Anzac Day Service: Dawn Service: Anzac Day Parade: Anzac Day Service: Retreat Service: Dawn Service: Anzac Day Parade: Anzac Day Service: Community Anzac Day Service (to be held on May 3): Anzac Day Parade: The parade will be followed swiftly by an ANZAC Day memorial service at Humula Community Hall. Dawn Service: Anzac Day Parade: Anzac Day Service: Dawn Service: Anzac Day Parade: Anzac Day Service: Dawn Service: Anzac Day Parade: Anzac Day Service: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/e33711dd-16e1-486c-9c3a-8df37a064469.jpg/r2_0_1156_652_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg