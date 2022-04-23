news, local-news,

Long will it be remembered when Scott Morrison, in his victory speech after winning the last unwinnable election, said: "I believe in miracles." Unfortunately, a lot of those who voted him into power, would like to share in his belief, especially the aged, the infirm, and the low income earners. Because of the high energy prices a lot of these people have had their power cut off because they simply can't afford to pay for the out-of-control power prices. An increasing number of pensioners and others, are dying from hypothermia in the winter and from heat stroke in the summer. Because of all this trauma, these unfortunates would, no doubt, welcome a miracle. For a start, all those who possess a bit of common sense, want the government to face reality and walk away from the Paris Agreement and then, for affordability, and power stability, build some coal-fired and/or nuclear powered stations. Since we have an abundance of mineral resources, this shouldn't be too big a problem. To do this doesn't require a miracle, just a little bit of fortitude. So come on Scotty, do the right thing because, if by some miracle you happen to win the upcoming election, and we all like to believe in miracles, do the right thing for the most needy in our society. No more empty rhetoric. The quiet Australians will expect some positive action. Labor's pledge of an anti-corruption watchdog at this federal election should be matched by the Coalition. All governing bodies must ensure they have a mechanism to ensure effective self-governance. A corruption watchdog simply ensures all current 'checks and balances' previously established are functioning without the possibility of coercion or criminality. I just wonder, will the term 'corruption' include immoral conduct? And if it does, will Labor instruct an anti-corruption body to investigate the conduct of the Labor Party in the dying days of their last run in office? Because the immoral conduct of the Labor Party, or so it has been explained to me with Coalition circles, saw Labor pass a fair amount of legislation designed to inflict political harm on the Coalition as they left office. For this region, it was the dying days of Labor that saw laws passed allowing the buy-back of an extra 450GL from the Murray-Darling system. Labor had full knowledge of exactly how difficult this legislation would be for the Coalition when they came to office and what damage it would do to our communities. READ MORE LETTERS: I too have noticed the weed infestations in Wagga streets, but I need to point out the weed photograph in your reference to the letter from Gerry Shilling actually depicts caltrop or cats head burr. Khaki weed is a burr with fine burrs and not a problem for bicycle tyres like the cats head burrs. Both weeds are present in the footpaths around Wagga and a complaint to council several years ago resulted in a response indicating the control of vegetation on footpaths is the responsibility of the adjoining landholder, not council. Both weeds respond to glyphosate but an effective non-poisonous control is to remove it by cultivation and disposal in general waste, not your FOGO bin. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

