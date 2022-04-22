news, local-news,

It was so sad to hear of the passing of Milton Breust, such a well-known, prominent and active member of the Wagga community for so many decades. He and Barbara were to me the king and queen of the tennis scene, along with Jim and Mavis Elphick. There was always time for a chat and laugh with Milton, but get on that tennis court and look out ... he certainly loved the sport and the winning! Condolences to Barbara and the family. Great memories always. Let me be up front and say I couldn't finish reading all of Ray's reasonings last week. More ramble that reason. Once again Ray starts quoting articles from Crikey, The Saturday Paper, The News Daily, SMH and of course Guardian Australia. Not what I would call run of the mill publications. He left out the ABC but we know it is not really 'Our ABC' anymore. Unless you have a bad left limp. I will quote Australia's largest circulation paper the Herald Sun and repeat what they say about the Greens policies. Head PooBah Adam Bandt wants to spend $77 billion on free dental, $6.7 billon on survivor payments for stolen generations, $320 billion for cheap housing, $1 billion for an Australian stories fund, $500 million for a green steel industry and $7 billion for household insulation. The Ruddster (Kevin) and the lame duck (Swan) wasted millions on that already when we had the GFC. Or is Adam agreeing that stimulus just turned into a rort and now it has to be done properly? That might be the only thing he has got right. On the Greens website it states they want to give $200,000 to every survivor of the Stolen Generations. That includes everyone who agrees that they ended up with a better life as well us the unfortunate ones who were very badly treated. Not sure that is going to help reconciliation. Some will feel very lucky and others very mistreated. The Greens also want to cut defence spending by at least 25 per cent and welcome boat people. Apart from some dewy-eyed folk, Xi and Putin might be the only ones happy about that. But it must be said it would be great to do all that spending but how do we pay for it? The Greens have to realise that Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory was not a documentary. You can't have everything you want. Australia will be in big trouble if the Greens end up with the balance of power in the Parliament, or just as bad would be if independents get a say as well. Especially if we don't know who they are going to preference (but that is another dilemma). We at least know the Greens will only support Labor. If you have employment you have a good chance of being able to help yourself. Unemployment is the lowest it has been for nearly 50 years. You could probably get an extra job. The latest data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that the unemployment rate for women is 3.7 per cent while male unemployment is 4.2 per cent. Action should be taken to address this inequity.

