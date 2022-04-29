news, local-news,

A DEVELOPMENT application (DA) for the construction of a two-room physiotherapy centre on the southern-eastern corner of Kincaid Street and Shaw Street has been approved by Wagga City Council. The centre will be the new home to Wagga business, Extend Physiotherapy. The $340,000 project will see the demolition of an existing single storey dwelling and a separated shed. In it's place, RWP Constructions Pty Ltd will construct the medical centre, comprising three treatment rooms, a reception area, a waiting area and a large exercise space. IN OTHER NEWS: At the rear of the building will be a car park that is to be accessed via Shaw Street. The car park will have nine parking spaces including an accessible park. There will also be a footpath leading from the car park to the side of the building. The application states no major works will be required during construction and the centre will have minimum impact on traffic.

