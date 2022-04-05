news, local-news,

The rich, local history of the Country Women's Association has been commemorated with a uniquely-designed park bench and plaque as the iconic organisation celebrates its centenary. Members from the 16 branches included in the CWA Riverina Group gathered on Sunday afternoon at the Tourist Information Centre to unveil the commemorative bench, with local politicians and Wagga councillors also in attendance. CWA Riverina Group president Carol Grylls said the ceremony was "wonderful" and that the bench turned out exactly as the group had envisaged. "We all pretty much had exactly the same picture in mind for how we wanted the whole thing to look and [on Sunday] it looked exactly as we pictured," she said. The aim of the project was to provide a place for people to sit and enjoy the peace and quiet of the garden, whilst also gaining a sense of the CWA's involvement in local communities across the Riverina for 100 years. Over the past century local branches have made countless contributions to their local communities, particularly in regards to rural healthcare, raising money for local hospitals, care services and even funding a grant for university students.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/30b55edd-4b5c-45a1-a8f9-ab1737887b5e.jpg/r141_284_3793_2347_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg