A new report on PFAS contamination on and around Australia's defence bases contains only one mention of the Wagga area in almost 130 pages and no answers for affected communities such as those in San Isidore outside the city. The final report from the Joint Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade was published on PFAS, or Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances on Friday. PFAS are found in certain firefighting foam that was widely used across Australia, including at both of Wagga's Defence bases, until the 1990s. San Isidore resident Tom Hughes said genuine consultation with affected landholders hasn't taken place since 2019 when various properties were tested for PFAS - a test which came back positive for his property. This was part of a 2019 investigation which found a "potential unacceptable risk" to the health of residents living near Kapooka Creek who ate homegrown produce irrigated with surface water. IN OTHER NEWS: The various reports that have been released since then, including Friday's, have only left Mr Hughes with more questions. "They're telling you one thing and pulling your leg with the other," he said. "They say go on the website, cause no one wants to front up and talk to you." The latest report falls short in providing a way forward for impacted communities, effectively acting as a summary of PFAS contamination management to date. The impacts of PFAS contamination in low-lying, wet areas of San Isidore has had flow-on effects for the village, such as making major works and upgrades incredibly rare for the township. Mr Hughes said it is incredibly difficult to communicate with those higher-up about his concerns, having to contact Wagga MP Joe McGirr, who passes it on to Riverina MP Michael McCormack, who then sends it on to Defence. "I'd like to talk to someone to tell me how the hell they're ever going to do anything about [PFAS]," Mr Hughes said. With so many unanswered questions in the various reports, he said the only answer appears to be letting nature run its course so in "100 years it might clear up." Mr Hughes said there has been no discussion with landholders about compensation, or any further talks on the possibility of Defence buying affected properties - which are difficult to sell on the market. Forest Hill Progress Association Kevin Kerr has followed the issue for years and said in Forest Hill most impacted areas are below the threshold, with his only concern for the old, low-lying fish farm.

