coronavirus,

Growing strain on the local health workforce due to COVID-19 has forced temporary changes to services at three facilities across the region. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has announced temporary changes to services at Batlow and Jerilderie Multipurpose Services, as well as Cootamundra Hospital, to address ongoing workforce shortages. "In addition to these shortages, further pressures to staffing are now occurring due to furloughed staff and unplanned leave caused by rising levels of COVID-19 transmission in the community," an MLHD spokesperson said. From April 11, operational hours for the emergency departments (ED) in Batlow and Jerilderie will be temporarily reduced from 24 hours, to 7am to 10pm. Patients from Batlow requiring ED treatment outside of these hours should present to Tumut hospital or call 000 for an ambulance, with patients from Jerilderie encouraged to present to Finley Hospital. "MLHD will continue to work closely with NSW Ambulance to maintain 24/7 access to emergency care and facilitate rapid transfers to the closest specialist care centre when required," a spokesperson said. Meanwhile, non-urgent elective surgical patients at Cootamundra Hospital will be offered their surgeries at other nearby hospitals for approximately eight weeks from April 11. IN OTHER NEWS: The MLHD has assured it intends to restore services to normal as soon as possible, with regional Australia experiencing significant workforce shortages and the local health district being "no exception" to this. "The temporary service changes are in place to ensure wellbeing of our existing staff while allowing for new staff to be trained, upskilled and supported," a spokesperson said. A Critical Vacancy Taskforce has been established to develop short and medium-term solutions to boost the local workforce capacity. Several agency staff have recently taken permanent contracts following their placements, and 54 new graduate registered nurses commenced in February across the MLHD. "Our clinicians, staff and managers work hard to ensure that people living in their communities have access to the best clinical care available and experience optimal health outcomes," a spokesperson said. "The wellbeing of our staff is a priority and we have a range of strategies to check in with our staff members, including their wellbeing and workload. "We thank the community for their support and understanding during this challenging time." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/28297a79-f2fb-4290-a321-664abe1ddfc3.jpg/r2_76_798_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg