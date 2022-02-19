news, local-news,

SHORTAGES across health services aren't just affecting nurses, with pressure having been piling onto paramedics and dentists since before the pandemic. Australian Paramedic Association NSW president Chris Kastelan said paramedics across the state are fatigued. "We've been telling [the government] for years that we're fatigued, too thinly resourced, and at risk of burning out," Mr Kastelan said. "And, since COVID we've been asked to dig deeper, work longer and sacrifice more than before." "It's no longer possible to keep expecting us to do so much, with current staffing and conditions." Wagga dentist and Australian Dental Association NSW Board member Dr Kathleen Matthews said the same goes for denistrys across the state. Dr Matthews first spoke on the shortages in November of last year and said the issue remains the same almost four months later. "Across our district we've been recruiting for dental positions for a while now and sometimes we're succesfull but often we're not and I think that's a real issue for us as a health service," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Across the state there's been a lot of disruption across all health services over the last few years. "At the moment there's not a lot of movement and I think some of that is probably down to COVID, there's also a bit of tiredness, we're all a bit tired of COVID so maybe people are thinking of reducing their hours and retiring if they're of that age. "We've also got students that are perhaps urban based and I think the last couple of years has made our networks and being close to family and friends of purpose so thats impacting a lot of young people coming through urban areas. "I kind of think it's a bit of a perfect storm at the moment." Dr Matthews said across the entire community there's an elivated anxiety level she said would no doubt also translate into denistry. "There's kind of all of these flow-on affects," she said. And, it is no surprise to anyone that shortages are effecting our health professions across the states hospitals. NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association president O'Bray Smith said there are simply too many patients and not enough health professions in hospitals to look after them. "We are not coping," she said.

