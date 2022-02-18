news, health,

Two Wiradjuri women and local community leaders have been appointed the newest members of the Murrumbidgee Local Health District Board. Cheryl Penrith and Mary Atkinson were both this week welcomed as new members of the board by its chair, Dr Thomas Douch. "I'm delighted to welcome two wonderful Wiradjuri women who will bring a strong focus on providing culturally safe and inclusive healthcare," he said. "Both have extensive experience across a range of sectors, including education and government, together with an understanding of the challenges of living remotely and access to healthcare." Ms Atkinson is a well-respected community leader and NAIDOC community person of the year who brings a wealth of experience in the education field, as well as a keen interest in primary health care and mental health. Ms Penrith cites her passion for community development and wellbeing, and cultural empowerment, as her motivating force to join the board. She said she is looking forward to being involved in decision making and contributing to the revival and reinvigoration of all aspects of cultural practices. Both women are involved in numerous community groups and committees, such as the Pomingalarna Elders consulting group.

