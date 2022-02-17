newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Robyn Seeliger remembers her first day of work at the Dunlop Factory in Wagga. It was 1966, she was 16, and apart from a stint at Coles, it was her first real job. She was sat at one of the many industrial sewing machines to be assessed. "And I wasn't good at it," she said with a laugh. "It was a bit of a shock to the system, because I was off a farm. So it was a whole different world. It was a bit daunting because of the numbers of people." The Dunlop Weatherproof factory opened in 1943 on the corner of Murray and Forsyth streets. Originally a munitions factory during the war, it went on to churn out, among other things, trench coats, army battle jackets, police overcoats, women's skirts and even the 'whites' for the Davis Cup. IN OTHER NEWS: At one point in the 1960s, it held the largest workforce under one roof in Wagga, employing 260 people - including 208 women. Ms Seeliger was eventually made a table hand, sealing the seams of the protective clothing made at the factory, and went on to be a floor manager for the next 10 years until the factory shut in 1977. The friendships and camaraderie she experienced there left an indelible mark on her. It was "the best 10 years of my 55-year working life," she said. The factory was an especially important place for the women of Wagga. It was a place they could learn skills and rise up the ranks, unlike many other workplaces of the era. But it was also an important place for the burgeoning migrant community, who could get work and meet people as they settled in a strange land. "You met so many people from all walks of life. Particularly the ethnic women from overseas. There was a massive mix of people, and very young girls would come in, get a job, and many used it as a stepping stone." Ms Seeliger said. "Nowadays it's McDonald's, in Wagga it was Dunlop's. "The friendships and the enjoyment of being at work, that had a great appeal." She would never have left the factory if she had her way, and Jimmy Murry, 82, agrees. Mr Murry worked at Dunnies as a presser from 1957 to1977, starting as a 17-year-old. "I loved it," he said. "You just come to work, there was a factory full of girls ... and we all had good bosses." Ms Seeliger, 72, has organsied a factory reunion at the Wagga RSL on April 24 at midday, so those left can relive those times on the factory floor. It will be first time they've been together since 2002. "It was a big part of my life ... and I'd made a lot of friends and a lot of them I still have today," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/1a48a282-b553-48ea-88cb-b2b6056bb288.jpg/r7_197_2945_1857_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg