When Chance Jones dressed as Dylan Alcott for his school's book week last November, he had "literally no idea" a message from his idol would be waiting for him. Alcott's surprise 'shout out' video led to the Henschke Primary School student receiving a specialised sports wheelchair and, on Monday, his first tennis lesson at South Wagga Tennis Club. Chance's father Wayne said the family jumped at Tennis NSW's offer to help lease the wheelchair. "We said definitely ... because Chance has to go to Sydney for treatment anyway, last time we went up we just grabbed it," he said. In 2019, Chance was diagnosed with Perthes disease, a rare degenerative condition affecting bloody supply to the head of the femur. From April, Chance will receive treatment at Westmead Hospital every month for at least the next year and a half. "It's a 'how long's a piece of string' scenario as to how long he'll be in the chair - whether it's the next five years or the next 10 years," Wayne said. "He'll be out of it at some point, but we just don't know when that's going to be." The active and outgoing 9-year-old said that even when he does regain the ability to walk, he will continue to follow his idol's path. "I still probably want to play wheelchair tennis, even though I'll have [new] hips," he said. "Nearly every single day, I ask kids or dad if they can come out and have a hit with me." IN OTHER NEWS: Alcott has had a big couple of months since November, being named Australian of the Year and retiring after appearing in the Australian Open wheelchair tennis final - all in the same week. Chance said he would "definitely" have a hit with the seven-time Australian Open champion if he came to Wagga. "Maybe at some point, because he's retired now," he said. "[But] he probably wants to spend a bit more time with his family." Alcott won 15 Grand Slams in an illustrious wheelchair tennis career and in January became the first person with a disability to be awarded Australian of the Year.

