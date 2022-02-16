news, local-news,

Wagga City Council says it is on track and on budget to finish the riverside precinct by the end of April. Stage two of the $9.93m redevelopment was due to be completed at the start of the year but Council said finalising design and pricing have delayed the project's completion. Strategic assets planner Ben Creighton said Council investigated the idea of a water park in the precinct but determined the area's exposure to flooding would make it too costly and difficult to maintain. "All the construction in and around this space has been designed to either withstand a flood, or be able to remove it in a flood," Mr Creighton said. "A waterpark would have made that very difficult." Mr Creighton said the community had a "big say" in the final design of the playground and he is looking forward to welcoming them to enjoy the new space. "It's really exciting that we're getting to a point now where soon all all the young kids will be able to come to the Riverside and use the play space," he said. The redevelopment will also include a removable food van and a new stage and events space with a capacity to host up to 10,000 people. Mr Creighton said the Botanic Gardens will still be used for music and events but the riverside precinct's proximity to the CBD will give the main street a boost. "That will allow everyone who's at the event to go into the CBD and use things like the pubs, bars, restaurants and other retail outlets," he said. Project manager Srivalli Miah said contractors Huon had worked within the project's budget to include some additional features, including a larger playground and a brand new amenities block. "I think that's a great value add to the project," she said. "The project in terms of budget and time is tracking beautifully and exactly where I want it to be." Ms Miah said the precinct has been designed for all abilities, with single-level playground access, ramp access, and adult change facilities. "We welcome children of all abilities and ages to enjoy the equipment," she said. Works that are yet to be completed include the fit out of the amenities block, soft fall matting for the playground, and the planting of 200 trees and nearly 17,000 plants. The NSW government has provided $5 million, the federal government $3.08 million, and the council $1.85 million towards the redevelopment project, which was originally due to be completed by the end of 2020. The first stage of the redevelopment was completed in 2015, with the precinct last flooding in 2016.

