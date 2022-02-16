Wagga's Food and Wine Festival gearing up for 'lively' crowd

news, local-news,

FOODIES will have the perfect opportunity to explore what the region's top producers have on offer with the long-awaited return of Wagga's Food and Wine Festival set for Saturday. With an array of vendors locked in, a good weather forecast and COVID-19 restrictions not bearing a heavyweight organisers from The Rotary Club of Wollundry Wagga are turning their focus to the crowd. Wagga Food and Wine committee chairman Phil Burgess said after having to cancel the event two years in a row due to COVID, they are hoping to see the community show its support. "We have a lot of food and wine vendors coming so all we need now is a crowd," he said. Aside from the food court taking to Morrow Street this year, there will be no major changes to the festival in terms of the scale of the event. "We have a heap of vendors lined up and we've got four entertainers for onstage over the six hours," Mr Burgess said. "It's going to be a lovely evening with great entertainment. I think our demographic will be the youngies, around the 20s to the 40s mark, which is good. It livens it up." IN OTHER NEWS: While in the past the event provided funds to a selected charity, this year the funds will be distributed across several. "There won't be one beneficiary this year from the money we make," Mr Burgess said. "Given the current situation where we have had COVID-19 for the past two years many people have been doing it tough, so this money will be spread out across agencies." On top of that, Mr Burgess said the event will also give much-needed support to local businesses. One of the vendors in the line-up includes Borambola Wines' Tim McMullen has been looking forward to the festival's return for some time. "It gives an opportunity for any local food and wineries to get further exposure to their products, it's great exposure for us and it also just showcases what we can do in this area," Mr McMullen said. "The way it's set out and the way it's professionally held by volunteers makes it very easy for us to walk in, set up and put our best foot forward. Wagga people have a reputation of really supporting these kinds of events so we're really hoping people come out and support us this time around as they have done in previous years." Former Wagga Food and Wine committee president John Ferguson said this year also marks 20 years since the very first festival was held in 2002. "We started off at the Wollundry Lagoon and found that it was too small- it's become part of the Wagga social calendar and we're more than happy to showcase the food and wine from around our region," Mr Ferguson said. The festival will run this Saturday at the Victory Memorial Gardens from 4pm with tickets available online and at the gate. Mr Burgess said it is thanks to the committee volunteers and the sponsors of the festival that it will go ahead. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/023c0474-5ae5-4459-96da-c9b689bd7052.jpg/r0_188_2953_1856_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg