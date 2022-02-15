news, local-news,

ON this week's 10th anniversary of the death of his daughter, Sarah, Peter Frazer is calling for nationwide uniformity of the Sarah's Rule legislation and he has the support of Wagga mayor Dallas Tout in doing it. Under the legislation in NSW, vehicles are required to slow down to 40 kilometres when passing emergency service and roadside assistance vehicles and tow trucks that are pulled over on roads with speed limits of 80 kilometres or less. The rule does not apply on roads with speed limits of 90km/h or more. Mr Frazer said people were still going to die under the current legislation. Sarah Frazer, 23, was on her way to Wagga for university and had broken down on the Hume Highway when she and 40-year-old tow truck driver Geoffrey Clark were hit by a passing truck. Following their deaths, variations of the slow-down rule have been adopted in Western Australia, with Queensland to follow later this year. However, Mr Frazer wants to see the campaign apply nationwide. "We are still campaigning for changes, we will continue to push until we have something similar to Sarah's Rule nationally across all jurisdictions," he said. Similarly, Mr Frazer would like to see NSW adopt the trial version of Sarah's Rule, which would require motorists to slow to 40km/h regardless of the road's speed limit. "We're still interested in how we modify things to make them safer, 80 kilometres as opposed to 40 kilometres means people are still going to die," Mr Frazer said. IN OTHER NEWS: "That remains our focus - slowing people down and people choosing to slow down because they realise that everyone has a right to get home safe to their loved ones every day." Councillor Tout said Mr Frazer had the support of the entire Wagga community behind him in his campaign. "I had the honour of meeting Peter and I feel linked with him in that I work at Charles Sturt University, which is the university that Sarah was driving to for the start of her school year," he said. "This community, the CSU community and the Wagga community, are linked to Sarah in that this is where she was coming to make a home here. "Anything that can be done by any levels of government, as the mayor of Wagga and on the council's behalf, I would be more than willing to support. Who wouldn't support that?" Councillor Tout said he would like to acknowledge the 10 years of Mr Frazer's life that he has dedicated to honouring his daughter.

