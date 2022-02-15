news, local-news,

A Glenfield Park man has been told by a magistrate to "grow up" after he admitted taking revenge by throwing a bottle through the window of a house. Andrew Brydon, aged 21, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday last week after pleading guilty to intentionally or recklessly destroying property. According to a police statement of facts, Brydon destroyed a kitchen window on Lau Avenue, Ashmont between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on December 4. The owner of the home that had been hit by the bottle told police her son had earlier been involved in altercation with Brydon and she believed Brydon had smashed the window. Brydon made admissions to police that were recorded on body worn camera. "He threw shit at me and the bottle hit me in the leg so I just f---ing threw the same bottle through his mum's window," Brydon told police. Brydon told police his intention was "to smash the window cause he smashed mine so I'll smash yours." A witness earlier saw four cars park in front of a house and a group of people exit and walk into Wau Place. The witness then heard a commotion in the form of yelling and screaming for 10 minutes and then the group left. The witness then saw a male with a glass bottle in hand walking towards victim's house. He then heard the sound of glass smashing and saw the male running back into Wau Place. The witness went to look at where the sound of smashing glass came from and saw a large hole in kitchen window of the victim's house. He locked the door of his own home out of concern for his family members and then started cleaning up glass and called the police. Police observed a hole and cracks in the kitchen window and a 'Cruiser' alcohol bottle in the sink inside. Magistrate Rebecca Hosking read aloud from Brydon's statements on video to police during his sentencing at Wagga Local Court. "Grow up, you're 21. This kind of idiocy can land you in jail," she said. Magistrate Hosking fined Brydon $1100. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

